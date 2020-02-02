Col. C.K. Nayadu Trophy 2019-20: UP registers innings win over hosts Karnataka

February 2, 2020

A match haul of ten wickets (4/65 & 6/27) by left-arm spinner Shiva Singh, enabled Uttar Pradesh to register a innings and 2-runs win over hosts Karnataka on the final day of the four-day Col. C.K. Nayadu Trophy 2019-20 match played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja (SDNR) Wadiyar Platinum Jubilee University Grounds here yesterday.

Trailing by 140-runs at close of play on the third-day, Karnataka, resuming at 19/1, were bowled out for 157 in 75 overs, by Uttar Pradesh’s bowlers. M.S. Bhandage (40), Luvnith Sisodia (38) and skipper Kishan S. Bedare (20) were the only contributors.

Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh impressed with figures of 6/27 (20-8-27-6), and bowled with guile to strike telling blows in the Karnataka’s batting line-up.

Uttar Pradesh secured 7-points from this out-right win.

Scores

Uttar Pradesh: 434 in 140 overs bt Karnataka 275 in 107.5 overs & 157 in 75 overs (M.S. Bhandage 40, Luvnith Sisodia 38, Shiva Singh 6/27, Karan Sharma 2/29); Uttar Pradesh: 7 and Karnataka: 0.