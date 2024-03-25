Footpaths around Devaraja Market cleared of vendors

March 25, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A week following the extensive clean-up of Devaraja Market, where the walkway for over 1,500 shops was cleared of clutter and eviction drive to clear the footpaths surrounding both sides of Sayyaji Rao Road near K.R. Circle and the vicinity of Chikka Gadiyara Market (Dufferin Clock Tower), which were previously bustling with numerous hawkers, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu conducted an inspection of these areas this morning and evaluated the implemented measures.

The eviction drive invited public acclaim as pedestrians and shoppers now move freely without obstruction on footpaths typically dominated by vendors, providing ample space for people to walk. Similarly, shops within Devaraja Market, which previously encroached upon much of the front area, leaving scant room for walkers or shoppers, have adhered to regulations and removed encroachments.

During the inspection, the MCC Commissioner stated that she had surveyed the footpaths and Devaraja Market last Monday and had instructed Zonal Assistant Commissioners, Environment Engineers, Pourakarmikas and Health Inspectors to clear the footpaths and remove encroachments.

“Over 80 percent of the encroachments inside Devaraja Market have been cleared and the footpaths now present a clutter-free appearance. Going forward, the MCC Office within Devaraja Market will conduct regular inspections to prevent encroachments from reappearing. Officers have been instructed to conduct routine checks and report any violations,” Dr. Madhu informed reporters.

The Chikka Gadiyara (Dufferin Clock Tower) area is cleared of fruit, flower and other vendors.

Demand for tarpaulins, drinking water

While inspecting the shops, Dr. Madhu was informed by several vendors that the MCC staff had removed all the tarpaulins they had used for shading in the hot summer. In response, she instructed the staff to return the tarpaulins. Advising vendors not to haphazardly place tarpaulins that restrict pedestrian movement, she mentioned that she would explore the possibility of budgetary provisions for uniform tarpaulins for all shops to ensure uniformity in colour and appearance. Furthermore, many vendors requested drinking water facilities, prompting Dr. Madhu to instruct engineers to install pipelines for drinking water supply. Additionally, dustbins will be strategically placed inside the Market at regular intervals to enable vendors to dispose of vegetable and fruit waste properly, rather than discarding them on roads and lanes. To prevent the entry of livestock, barricades will be erected around the Market area, she added.

Footpath on Sayyaji Rao Road made walkable after clearing the vendors.

Regarding cleanliness maintenance, the MCC Commissioner stated that Pourakarmikas would be assigned to clean the Market in two shifts. Dr. Madhu also assured reporters that there would be no water shortage until the end of June.

“Nevertheless, I urge the people of Mysuru to use water wisely. We have contingency plans in place in case of water shortage, with water tankers on standby. Additionally, all pumping stations are prepared, with backups ready,” she emphasised.