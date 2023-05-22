For first time, Rafael Nadal skips French Open

May 22, 2023

Rafael Nadal on Thursday withdrew from the French Open because his hip injury has not healed and said he expects 2024 to be his final year in professional tennis. “It’s not a decision I’m taking, it’s a decision my body is taking,” said the 36-year-old Spanish superstar, who has played at the clay court major every year since 2005 and won it 14 times. Nadal said he was taking a few months off before starting to play again.

Since his swashbuckling title-winning debut in the French capital in 2005, he racked up 14 titles, winning 112 matches and losing just three.

Qualifying for French Open starts today (May 22) and the main draw starts on May 28.