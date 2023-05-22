Management Fest winners

The students of Sree Cauvery First Grade College, Adichunchanagiri Road, Kuvempunagar, have won first place under Marketing Stream in National-level Management and Technical Fest (ZENITH) organised by CRESTA First Grade College on May 16 and 17. The prize winning students (kneeling) S. Deepak and Nathin Rounak of III B.Com and (standing) B.A. Ankitha of III BBA and N. Dakshayini of III B.Com are seen with Principal K.M. Padmavathi, Physical Education Director K.V. Nagabhushan and Class Teacher M.G. Sunil.
