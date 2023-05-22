Management Fest winners
Photo News

Management Fest winners

May 22, 2023

The students of Sree Cauvery First Grade College, Adichunchanagiri Road, Kuvempunagar, have  won first place under Marketing Stream in National-level Management and Technical Fest (ZENITH) organised by CRESTA First Grade College on May 16 and 17. The prize winning students (kneeling) S. Deepak and Nathin Rounak of III B.Com and (standing) B.A. Ankitha of III BBA and N. Dakshayini of III B.Com are seen with Principal K.M. Padmavathi, Physical Education Director K.V. Nagabhushan and Class Teacher M.G. Sunil.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching