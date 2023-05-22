Legends Premier League – T10 Cricket Tournament: Mysore Maharajas emerge champions

May 22, 2023

Mysore Maharajas registered nine wicket win over Mysore Lancers to win the inaugural Legends Premier League – T10 Cricket Tournament held at SDNR Wadiyar Ground here yesterday.

Due to heavy rains, instead of ten overs a side the match was reduced to five overs a side.

After electing to bat, Mysore Lancers managed to score 32 runs in five overs before losing their five wickets.

Middle order batsman A.C. Chetan Kumar topscored with 21 runs in just 15 balls which included two boundaries and a six while for Mysore Maharajas, C. Sunil, C. Raghavendra, C.K. Chandrashekar and M.K. Saptha Girish took a wicket each.

In reply, Mysore Maharajas scored the required runs in just 2.1 overs losing just one wicket.

The runners — Mysore Lancers team.

Opening batsman Chandrashekar topscored with 16 runs in just nine balls which included two sixes and a four. For Mysore Lancers, Sanjay Raja took one wicket.

Earlier in the semifinals, Mysore Lancers defeated Mysore Gladiators by six wickets while Mysore Maharajas beat team Maharajas Bengaluru by seven wickets.

A.V. Sandeep of Mysore Lancers was awarded ‘Best Batsman’ award while Sunil Chinnaswamy of Mysore Maharajas got ‘Best Bowler’ award and A.C. Chetan Kumar of Mysore Lancers got ‘Best Fielder’ award. P. Krishnaiah, Director of Department of Physical Education, University of Mysore (UoM), gave away the awards.

The Department of Physical Education (DPE), University of Mysore, in association with Navodaya Cricket Club and Jai Hind Cricket Club, had organised the Tournament.

Around 100 Senior Cricketers who had represented Ranji Trophy, Karnataka State, Mysuru Division and University Cricket teams, who had come from across the State took part in the two-day Tournament.

SAPIENT Education Trust, IFIMED Pharmaceuticals, Idea Infinity supported the conduct of the tournament.

RESULTS

Winners – Mysore Maharajas.

Runners – Mysore Lancers.

Best Batsman – A.V. Sandeep (Mysore Lancers).

Best Bowler – Sunil Chinnaswamy (Mysore Maharajas).

Best Fielder – A.C. Chetan Kumar (Mysore Lancers).