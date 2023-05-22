Overflowing UGD line troubles K.C. Layout residents
Overflowing UGD line troubles K.C. Layout residents

May 22, 2023

Sir,

We the residents of K.C. Layout, 2nd Main, 1st Cross, are forced to tolerate the unbearable stench emanating from the overflowing UGD located at the corner of the 2nd Main Road.

The overflowing drainage problem is caused due to the faulty and inadequate ugd pipeline of a Kalyana Mantap that is connected to the UGD line of domestic users.

Despite our fervent requests to the civic authorities concerned to repair and set right the problem, none have turned up till date. Hence, we appeal to the Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner and the health authorities to do the needful immediately, besides constructing a separate UGD for the Kalyana Mantap.

As of now the waste water from the Kalyana Mantap flows through UGD line of domestic users, resulting in the above problem.

On behalf of the affected citizens, we once again urge the authorities concerned to find a long-lasting solution to this problem.

– N.S. Rajan, K.C. Layout, 15.5.2023

