For us, players come first, rest is next: Arjun Ranga  

June 20, 2026

Mysore Warriors, owned by Mysuru-based NR Group, manufacturers of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, is among the most sought-after franchises in the Maharaja Trophy. Apart from supporting cricket, the company has consistently backed local sporting talent across disciplines and contributed to several social causes.

For any team, the management plays a crucial role in ensuring players have access to the right infrastructure and facilities. Led by owner Arjun Ranga, Managing Director of Cycle Pure Agarbathi, the Mysore Warriors management has focused on providing players with an environment that helps them enhance their skills and express themselves freely on the field. With a refreshed squad assembled at this year’s player auction in Bengaluru, Star of Mysore caught up with Arjun Ranga to understand the team’s composition and the strategy behind the selections.

Star of Mysore (SOM): This year, the management has come up with a new-look team.

Arjun Ranga: It is an amazingly balanced team. We have gone for more young players this year because the KSCA has allowed retentions for the next three years. So, we planned for the future while building this squad.

There are youngsters along with players who have IPL experience. We have selected players who want to make a name for themselves, for the franchise and who are eager to perform at the highest level.

SOM: What is your take on the T20 format and this year’s team balance?

Arjun Ranga: T20 cricket is all about playing aggressive and fearless cricket. Even in bowling, you need wicket-taking bowlers who are willing to use variations and try different things. We felt Vyshak, based on the way he bowled in the IPL, is one of Karnataka’s premier bowlers, alongside Prasidh Krishna, who has been playing international cricket.

This year, we have players such as Monish Reddy, an upcoming youngster who has done well at the U-23 level. Then there is Lavish Kaushal, who took the most wickets in the recent D.Y. Patil T20 Tournament, Ritesh Bhatkal, probably the best off-spinner in Karnataka right now, Madhav Bajaj, a left-arm spinner and useful finisher, and mystery spinner Deepak Devadiga, who has been with us before. Likith Bannur has also gone through NCA and ZCA camps. Overall, there is a very good mix of pace and spin in the squad.

SOM: Mysore Warriors has emerged as a franchise players are eager to join. What do you attribute that to?

Arjun Ranga: Players look for access to the best practice facilities. Thanks to the support of KSCA Mysuru Zone Convener Srinivas Prasad, we have been able to provide excellent facilities. The wickets in Mandya and at the SJCE Grounds in Mysuru are really good.

The boys also get exposure to quality coaches like Rx Murali, an IPL-level coach who is currently the batting coach of the RCB Women’s team, along with former Ranji players Vijay Madyalkar and Aditya Sagar.

As management, my family, my brothers and all of us invest a lot of time in the players. We are there for them whenever they need us. I think that has helped create a brand of trust. Players see us as a professional franchise where they are at the centre of everything we do.

SOM: Mysore Warriors has always been proactive in identifying catchment players and nurturing local talent. What are your thoughts on that concept?

Arjun Ranga: Catchment players are extremely important. The two players we have selected this year are Gowtham Sagar and K.S. Lankesh, both of whom can play pivotal roles for the team. They fit very well into the balance we are trying to achieve.

Every year, we conduct talent hunts and we continue to see the quality of cricket improving across the Mysuru region. It is only a matter of time before more youngsters come through and establish themselves in the team.

SOM: What are your expectations from the new KSCA Managing Committee in terms of cricket development and infrastructure?

Arjun Ranga: It is a very new management. Soon after taking charge, they had the responsibility of bringing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru back to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which they handled successfully. They have several challenges on their plate.

Personally, I have always supported Karnataka cricket and will continue to do whatever is required. I am sure this committee will also do what is best for the game.

SOM: Your message to Mysore Warriors fans?

Arjun Ranga: Buy your tickets online and come watch your Mysore Warriors. We have assembled the best possible team and there are Mysuru boys in the squad this year. They will play a brand of cricket that will make all of you proud. Come and support the Warriors. We are here for you, for the city of Mysuru and to uphold its heritage and legacy.