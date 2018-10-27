Forgery case against former Mayor: Verdict today

Mysuru: The Second Additional District and Sessions Court will pronounce the judgement in a forgery case against former Mayor and Advocate R.G. Narasimha Iyengar this afternoon. The Court has completed the hearing and the Judge Vijayakumar M. Anandashetty is expected to pronounce the verdict today.

In May this year, the First Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court had sentenced Narasimha Iyengar to one year simple imprisonment and had imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 in the forgery case. Iyengar had gone on appeal at Second Additional District and Sessions Court after the lower Court verdict.

Iyengar, who was the advocate for complainant M.B. Parvathi (Tiny Bidappa), had filed a case against Allahabad Bank in 1993 at the Consumer Court for an unexplained withdrawal of money towards loan account. The Court, after hearing the case in 2006, had given the judgement in favour of Parvathi and had ordered the Bank to give two cheques for Rs. 84,600 and Rs.500 respectively to the Court.

In the meantime, Iyengar forged the signature of Parvathi and had transferred the amount to his account following which Parvathi had filed a complaint in 2008.

Based on a Police complaint, the cheques and other related documents were sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) which in its report dated July 1, 2009 had stated that the signature and writing behind the cheque were forged. Based on the FSL report, the Police had submitted a chargesheet against Iyengar.

Following this, the First CJM Court convicted Advocate Iyengar. Judge Yashwanth Kumar, who held the Advocate guilty of the crime, sentenced him to one year simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 10,000 and an additional two months imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.