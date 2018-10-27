Come to Dasara Exhibition for info on 19 Universities

Mysuru: A comprehensive information and achievement stall that will showcase all the 19 State-run Universities in Karnataka will unfold at Dasara Exhibition Grounds shortly. For the first time in the history of Dasara Exhibition, all the 19 Universities will put up counters under one roof where each and every University will showcase unique features.

The Higher Education Department, under whom all the Universities function, is putting up the mega stall measuring 120×80 ft where there are 22 kiosks. Each Varsity will trace its history and subjects they offer.

While 19 counters have been given to Universities, there will be one counter that will have a studio meant to collect public opinions and views and another exclusive stall will provide information about the Higher Education Department. The third kiosk will feature the Karnataka Examination Authority.

Graphic artist Prakash Chikkapalya and his team have been working since the last 15 days to set up the stalls and nearly 60 per cent of the work has been completed. “The aim of the Higher Education Department is to create awareness among common people about the kind of education available in all the Universities in Karnataka under one roof,” says Prakash.

In front of the stall, an LED screen projector is being installed to display information on the Higher Education Department. Books have been arranged up to a height of 24 feet. In order to disseminate information, a pigeon (3-ft wide and 5-ft length) is being set up. This apart, a painting on how knowledge is helping people to gain employment and progress in life has been installed at the venue.

At the entrance to the stall, there will be the motto of the University of Mysore — Na Hi Jnanena Sadrusham (Nothing is More Equal to Knowledge). The iconic Crawford Hall building and a 14-feet high book made out of wood depicting books as leaves, is another attraction.

The busts and statues of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Sir M. Visvesvaraya, Kuvempu, Savitribai Phule and Sir C.V. Raman will be installed at the entrance and their contributions will be highlighted.

On the left side of the entrance, farmers who are educated and who are using modern technology to grow crops are depicted along with illiterate farmers who are living in a pathetic condition because of their lack of knowledge of modern technologies. On the right side of the entrance, the progress that India has made due to science and technology has been reflected.

Participating Universities

University of Mysore, Karnataka State Open University, Karnatak University, Bangalore University, Mangalore University, Tumkur, Gulbarga, Kuvempu and Hampi Kannada Universities, Akkamahadevi University, Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Rani Channamma University, Karnataka Folklore University, Bengaluru Central University, Bengaluru North University, Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Visvesvaraya Technological University, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and Karnataka Examination Authority.

