Former Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu arrested

September 9, 2023

New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events early this morning, the Andhra Pradesh State CID Police arrested Telugu Desam Party National President and former Andhra Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Nandyal in connection with an alleged Rs. 550 crore Skill Development scam.

Naidu has been named as the accused number 1 in the case. Details of the FIR and other information were provided to Naidu’s advocates, who also demanded prima facie evidence, as his name was not mentioned in the FIR report.

The former Andhra CM faces charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and dishonestly inducing delivery of property. Before his arrest, Naidu was seen in a video demanding the Police provide him with the FIR copy, questioning his arrest without his name in the FIR and without providing supporting evidence.

Along with Naidu, TDP MLA and former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao and his son Ganta Raviteja, were arrested. TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for intervention, describing Naidu’s arrest as “illegal” and expressing concerns about the manner of his arrest.

Chandrababu Naidu, speaking to reporters after his arrest, asserted his innocence and demanded proof of concept for his arrest. He emphasised his long history of serving the Telugu people and his commitment to their interests.

Chandrababu Naidu is alleged to have orchestrated the scam through Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) to train unemployed youths. Despite his advocates’ demands for details, the Police assured them of providing information in the remand report within 24 hours.

Naidu’s medical examination was conducted at a camp after he refused to go to Nandyal Hospital. He is scheduled to appear before a special court in Vijayawada. The charges against him are non-bailable.

CID Additional DGP N. Sanjay referred to Chandrababu Naidu as the prime accused in skill development scam case during a press conference.

Custodial interrogation is considered necessary due to the potential influence on investigation. The charges carry a penalty of more than 10 years of imprisonment, the DGP said.