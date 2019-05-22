Former CM Siddharamaiah opens first Kannada medium PU Science College

Mysuru: The inaugural function of Nrupathunga Kannada Science and Commerce PUC College, the first PU College in the State to teach science in Kannada medium, under the aegis of Kannada Vikasa Shaikshanika Samajika Samskrutika Samsthe (KVSSSS) was held at the premises of Nrupathunga school in Ramakrishnanagar.

The new PU College was inaugurated by former CM Siddharamaiah. Former Minister Dr.H.C.Mahadevappa and Kannada Development Authority Chairman S.G. Siddharamaiah were the chief guests. KVSSS President P. Mallesh presided. Secretary S.R. Sudarshan, Treasurer N. Nagachandra, College Hon. Principal Dr.S. Bhadrappa were present. Speaking to Star of Mysore, Sudarshan said that the new PU College offers two streams PCMB and PCMC for Science and EABC for Commerce. He further said that the College has 14 class rooms, good Physics, Chemistry and Computer laboratories. He added that the fees was as per government rules with no capitation fee.