Pratap Simha ‘confident’ of being victorious

Mysuru: With just a day to go for the counting of votes of Lok Sabha Polls-2019, sitting MP and BJP candidate from Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat Pratap Simha has exuded profound confidence that the NDA head by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come back to power again.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Pratap Simha asserted that he was sure of retaining the seat.

Reiterating that the BJP-led NDA will return to power with a comfortable majority, the BJP MP said that the stage would be set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election to power by tomorrow afternoon.

He further said that PM Modi’s development initiatives would catapult the BJP Government to power at the Centre once again and there is no doubt about it.

Meanwhile, coalition candidate, C.H. Vijayashankar of the Congress was not available for comments when SOM tried to contact him.