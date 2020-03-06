Former Corporator’s husband assaulted

March 6, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: A former Corporator’s husband has been assaulted at Yeraganahalli last night and the injured man has been admitted to a private hospital in city. He is now said to be out of danger.

The injured is Annaiah, son of Siddegowda of Yeraganahalli and husband of former Corporator Rajini.

Details: Yesterday night, drummers, who were practicing for the Maramma festival which is to take place next Tuesday at Yeraganahalli, closed their practice at about 10 pm last night.

Meanwhile, one Mahadevu and Chidambara, who came to the practice place asked the drummers to continue their practice. But the drummers refused saying that it was already late and that their practice would disturb others.

Irked over the refusal to practice, Mahadevu and Chidambara picked up a fight with the drummers and soon wordy duel ensued between them. Meanwhile, Annaiah, who came to the spot, tried to stop the fight but Mahadevu and Chidambara picked up a fight with Annaiah too. As the fight escalated, Mahadevu picked up a machete and struck on the head on Annaiah using the machete’s blunt side, thus injuring Annaiah, who was then admitted to a private hospital nearby.

Alanahalli Police, who rushed to the spot, have arrested Mahadevu and have launched a hunt to nab Chidambara who is absconding, besides registering a case.