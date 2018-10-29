Former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana passes away

Two-day State-Mourning in Capital

New Delhi: The mortal remains of former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana (82), who passed away on Saturday following a prolonged illness, were consigned to the flames on Sunday evening, with several top politicians paying homage to the veteran BJP leader. The Delhi Government, as mark of respect, has declared a two-day State-mourning following his death.

Madan Lal Khurana is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. One of his sons had died last month. A BJP veteran, Khurana was the CM of Delhi from 1993 to 1996 and was appointed the Governor of Rajasthan in 2004. His son, Harish Khurana, said his father breathed his last at his Kirti Nagar residence around 11 pm on Saturday.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid tributes to Khurana.

Later, the body of Madan Lal Khurana was carried out from the Delhi BJP office to Nigambodh Ghat where last rites were performed in the evening.

Early in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those who expressed grief on the demise of Khurana.