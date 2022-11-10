Former IB Officer’s sensational murder case: Home Minister calls on R.N. Kulkarni’s family

November 10, 2022

Instructs City Top Cop to provide adequate security

Mysore/Mysuru: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who arrived in city yesterday evening, visited the house of former Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer R.N. Kulkarni (82) at Sharadadevinagar here and offered condolences to his wife and children. He also instructed the City Police Commissioner to provide adequate security to the family.

It may be mentioned, the former IB Officer was fatally knocked down by a car when he was on his routine evening stroll in Manasagangothri campus at about 5.45 pm on Nov. 4 by his (Kulkarni) neighbour Madappa’s younger son Manu with help from his friend Varun Gowda. The two accused were arrested by the Police three days after the incident.

Speaking to media persons later, the Home Minister said that Kulkarni, who had served in the Intelligence Bureau at the Centre, had settled down in Mysuru after his retirement while his children were staying abroad.

Stating that Kulkarni was murdered by fatally knocking him down by a car deliberately while he was on his evening walk to project it as a road accident, the Home Minister lauded the City Police for their speedy investigation into the murder case by arresting two persons.

“Many prefer to settle down in Mysuru after retirement and there are many such elderly persons residing here. The murder of the former IB Officer for raising his voice against injustice should not send a wrong message to the society. Police will be instructed to take action against such issues in the initial stage itself to prevent such unfortunate incidents from taking place,” the Home Minister said.

Stating that Kulkarni’s fight against building violation will be followed up and will not allow it to go futile, Araga Jnanendra said that the Police will ensure that the accused are punished.

“The family members of Kulkarni will get justice and security will be provided to the family members. The issue pertaining to violations in the building construction was in the Court. After Kulkarni had lodged a Police complaint as there was a threat to his life, the Police had summoned both Kulkarni and his neighbour and had taken a written statement, asking them to sort out the issue in the Court. But still, the murder took place. Such incidents should not recur,” the Home Minister added.

Picture shows the Home Minister along with MLA Ramdas inspecting the under-construction house adjacent to Kulkarni’s residence.

Later, the Home Minister also inspected the under-construction building next to late Kulkarni’s house that had violated the building byelaws.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta and others accompanied the Home Minister.