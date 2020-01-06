Former Karnataka Governor T. N. Chaturvedi passes away
News

Former Karnataka Governor T. N. Chaturvedi passes away

January 6, 2020

New DelhiFormer Karnataka Governor Triloki Nath Chaturvedi (T.N. Chaturvedi) passed away at a private hospital in Noida last night. He was 90.

T.N. Chaturvedi was an Officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and was the Governor of Karnataka from 2002 to 2007. After retirement from IAS, Chaturvedi held the office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India from 1984 to 1989. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1991. 

He became the 14th Governor of Karnataka on 21st August 2002 and served till 21st August 2007 when he was replaced by Rameshwar Thakur.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching