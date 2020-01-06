Former Karnataka Governor T. N. Chaturvedi passes away

January 6, 2020

New Delhi: Former Karnataka Governor Triloki Nath Chaturvedi (T.N. Chaturvedi) passed away at a private hospital in Noida last night. He was 90.

T.N. Chaturvedi was an Officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and was the Governor of Karnataka from 2002 to 2007. After retirement from IAS, Chaturvedi held the office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India from 1984 to 1989. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1991.

He became the 14th Governor of Karnataka on 21st August 2002 and served till 21st August 2007 when he was replaced by Rameshwar Thakur.

