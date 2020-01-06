January 6, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: An International Symposium-2020 was organised by Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDM-IMD) at its premises in city recently.

Prof. Devi Singh, former Director of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, delivering the keynote address, spoke about India’s growth post-independence and the challenges and possible solutions for the issues confronting the economy. He opined that India can reach 5 trillion economies by 2025.

The symposium was organised to coincide with the annual visit of students and faculty from Mays Business School, Texas A&M.

Earlier, the Director of the institute Dr. N.R. Parasuraman in his welcome address presented the need for faculty-student exchange programmes in any higher education institute. He gave an overview of the international reach out including international tie-up, international accreditation, international conferences and faculty-student exchanges at SDM-IMD.

Texas A&M students with the keynote speaker Prof. Devi Singh (fourth from right – front row) and SDM-IMD Exchange Programme Team.





Dr. Akshaya Srinivasan, Professor of Marketing, Mays Business School, Texas A&M University, US, accompanying the team from US, made preliminary remarks.

Dr. Neetu Ganapathy, Faculty – Systems and Business Communication and Coordinator, gave an overview of the events planned during the symposium.

The inaugural session was followed by interaction and knowledge sharing sessions between the students of SDM-IMD and Texas A&M University.

Cultural programmes by both the institute students were held in the afternoon.

Earlier in the week, the students visited companies of different sectors and interacted with the heads of the organisations.

