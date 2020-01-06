Pratibha Karanji contests draw 500 students from all taluks in the district

January 6, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: A two-day district-level Pratibha Karanji and Kalotsava, organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat and Department of Public Instruction commenced this morning at Sarada Vilas Centenary Hall in Krishnamurthypuram here.

About 500 students of Primary Schools, High Schools and PU Colleges in the district, who were toppers in the taluk-level contests, are participating in the event which features bhavageethe, devotional songs, plays, dances and fancy dress competition.

Presiding over the programme, MLA S.A. Ramdas expressed happiness as a good number of students were participating in various contests. He opined that extra-curricular activities would nurture the hidden talents of children to ultimately emerge as successful artistes. He suggested the participating students to perform well and bring credit to their parents, schools and village in general.

Zilla Panchayat President Parimala Shyam inaugurated the programme. Vice-President Gowramma Somashekar, MLC K.T. Srikantegowda, DDPI Dr. Panduranga, Education Department Regional Secretary Geetha and others were present.

