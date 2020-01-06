World Braille Day Observed
January 6, 2020

Scholarship presented to 84 visually-impaired students

Mysuru/Mysore: Marking World Braille Day, Clean Mysore Foundation, Yuva Brigade, Rotary Clubs, Lions Clubs and other organisations had organised a programme at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri here yesterday, where scholarship of Rs.10,000 each was distributed among 84 visually- impaired students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Krishna Hombal, HoD of Political Science, University of Mysore (UoM), opined that the University should not just provide education for visually-impaired students but should also provide quality facilities to aid those students.

Kavyashri, Assistant Professor, Maharani’s Arts College, opined that Braille Day was not just a commemoration occasion but a tribute to Louis Braille and a morale boost to the visually-impaired to become independent.

B.T. Vijay, Principal, Maharani’s Arts College, said that nature has given a special strength for visually-impaired people who need empathy, not lip sympathy.

Foundation-Secretary Madhukesh, Researcher Venkatesh, Convenor Anand and others were present.

