RamaGovinda Puraskara-2020 conferred

January 6, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Three achievers and two Institutions were conferred ‘RamaGovinda Puraskara – 2020’ at a programme jointly organised by Smt. D. Ramabai Charitable Foundation and Sri M. Gopinath Shenoy Charitable Trust, Mysuru, at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road here yesterday.

The awardees were Dr. K.R. Kamath, a 75-year old General Medical Practitioner and Administrator and Trustee of Kamakshi Hospital in city, C.R. Himamshu, 67, a renowned Music and Art patron of Mysuru and a former Syndicate Member of KSGH Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Omkarnath Sharma, a 79-year-old former Technician of Kailash Hospital Blood Bank in Greater Noida of Uttar Pradesh and popularly known as ‘Medicine Baba’ for distribution of free medicines to the needy, Jnanasindhu Residential School for the Visually Challenged, Hole-Alur, Ron taluk, Gadag district (Shivanand Kelur) and Idagunji Mahaganapathi Yakshagana Mandali based in Uttar Kannada district (Keremane Shivananda Hegde).

The award carried a cash prize of Rs.5 Lakh for Institutions and Rs.3 Lakh for individuals and a citation.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, renowned Vocalist Vidyabhushana said that we should decide on how to lead life after realising our status in the society. Pointing out that it is important to understand how we should be and what not should be, he said that he was happy to note that Ramabai Charitable Foundation and M. Gopinath Shenoy Charitable Trust have been doing yeoman service by identifying those serving the society sans any publicity.

Noting that the award is really deserving as it is given to those who do not apply and also to those who do not bring any political influence for getting the award, Vidyabhushana said that the work of the awardees has spread fragrance in the society.

Explaining the importance of ‘Gaana’ and ‘Daana’ in this ‘Kaliyuga’ for invoking the Gods, he said Gaana meant singing in praise of the Lord, while Daana meant Philanthrophic deeds aimed at betterment of the world we live in. Stating that in the past the Kings used to honour achievers, he said that as subjects are the rulers in a democracy, it is the duty of the people to identify real achievers and honour them, which the Shenoy family has been doing for years.

Trustee M. Jagannath Shenoi, in his address, said that the Trust has been identifying and rewarding those who are serving the society with determination and dedication without seeking any returns, since 2016.

Hoping that the achievements of the awardees will be an inspiration for the younger generation, he said that the Trust will continue to identify those working in the backstage for the betterment of the society.

Speaking after receiving the award, Shivanand Kelur of Jnanasindhu Residential School for the Visually Challenged, Hole-Alur, said that he started the school at Hole-Alur in Ron taluk of Gadag with an objective of serving the less fortunate children. Explaining the journey of the school over the years, he said that the society will definitely recognise the good work done by an individual or an Institution and ‘RamaGovinda Puraskara’ is a perfect example for that. The cash Prize of Rs.5 lakh will be utilised for adding classrooms in the school.

Keremane Shivanada Hegde of Idagunji Yakshagana Mandali said, the Yakshagana Mandali was started at Idagunji in Uttara Kannada district without any expectations. Recalling the co-operation of everyone in the success of the Mandali all these years, he said that the award was in recognition of Yakshagana art.

Dr. K.R. Kamath said that he has been practising medicine for the past 50 years in the city. Asserting that he has been practising medicine without seeking or expecting an award, he said that his objective is to treat everyone without any discrimination. He thanked the Trust for honouring him in recognition of his medical service to the society.

C.R. Himamshu said that the Trust had brought him more responsibility by honouring him for his general service to the society. The award will inspire him to do much more to the society with the blessings of everyone, he added.

