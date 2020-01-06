Congress to support general strike on Jan.8

January 6, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: The Mysuru City and District Congress has expressed support to the nationwide General Strike called by a host of Trade Unions in protest against the Union Government’s anti-labour policies on Jan.8.

Announcing this at a press meet at Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station here this morning, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar said that the Congress will support the general strike called by Trade Unions as the BJP headed Government at the Centre was pursuing anti-labour policies and making moves to privatise Public Sector.

Varuna MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah lashed out at the BJP alleging that the party had resorted to fake ‘Lonely Woman’ on twitter to drum up support for its Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) campaign.

Accusing the BJP of running a deceptive twitter campaign to gain support for CAA, Dr. Yathindra claimed that the BJP would stoop to any low to support its divisive agenda.

He also condemned the remarks made by Ballari BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy threatening Muslims at a pro-CAA rally held at Ballari recently and the attack on Jawaharlal University students at New Delhi yesterday.

City Congress President R.Murthy, leaders Manjula Manasa, M. Lakshman and others were present during the press meet.

