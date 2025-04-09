Former MLA leads stir against Centre

April 9, 2025

Mysuru: Congress workers, led by former MLA M.K. Somashekar, staged a protest against the Central Government for increasing the prices of LPG cylinders, petrol and excise duty on diesel, at Ramaswamy Circle in city yesterday.

Addressing the protesters, Somashekar said, while the State BJP launched Statewide Janaakrosha Yatra, the Centre has increased the prices of LPG cylinders shaming its own party. The LPG cylinder price has been hiked by Rs. 50 and the excise duty on petrol and diesel.

The State Government has increased the milk prices with the sole interest of extending the benefit to the farmers. But the BJP, unable to digest the people’s welfare programmes initiated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is involved in diverting the people’s attention, under the pretext of milk price hike.

Even though there is a fall in the price of crude oil at the international market, the prices of LPG cylinder and petroleum products are constantly going up proving the false love of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, towards the people. The BJP leaders should understand the motive and drop their Janaakrosha Yatra. Instead, they should convince the Centre about the injustice being meted out to the people and come to people’s rescue, demanded Somashekar.

Block Congress President J. Somashekar, Sridhar, Ravishankar, Vijaykumar, President of Unorganised Labour Cell Vinaykumar, Vishwanath, former Mayor T.B. Chikkanna, President of Women’s Block Congress Bhavya, Member of Indira Ashraya Committee Gunashekar, Mohammed Farooq and others were present.