Smart TV, Digital Library inaugurated at Choranahalli Government School

April 9, 2025

Mysuru: A Smart TV, Computer, Printer and Digital Library were inaugurated recently at the Choranahalli Government Higher Primary School in Varuna Hobli, Mysuru, by Gokaldas Exports Foundation, Bengaluru under the title “Our Step Towards Social Responsibility” for the educational development of government school children.

Speaking about the programme, Mahantesh Bangari, General Manager of Gokaldas Exports Foundation, said, “All textbooks from 1st to 7th grade have been uploaded on the Smart TV we have handed over.”

“This will greatly benefit teachers and students and provide a new learning experience. Until now, teachers were explaining the respective curriculum using the board. Therefore, this special model has been implemented so that students can benefit more from modern technology in education,” he said adding that an e-book system has also been provided in it.

He also advised that rural students should progress more and pay more attention to their health.

Dignitaries from Gokaldas Exports, including Shankar, K.P. Nagaraj, Siddeshwaragowda, Rajendra, Bhaskar, the School Head Master, teachers and staff were present during the inauguration of the facilities.