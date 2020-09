September 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. N.M. Srinivas (82), former Chairman of Mysore Race Club (MRC) and Mysore Race Club Charitable Trust, passed away this morning in city.

He was also a tennis player and former President of Mysore Tennis Club at Chamarajapuram here.

A resident of Yadavagiri, he leaves behind his son and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed today in city, according to sources.