Former SOM Features Editor Niranjan Nikam passes away
News

Former SOM Features Editor Niranjan Nikam passes away

February 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior Journalist and former Features Editor of Star of Mysore N. Niranjan Nikam (66) passed away at a Private Hospital here late last night following a heart attack.

A resident of Garudachar Layout in Vijayanagar Third Stage, he leaves behind his wife Dr. Pamela Sanath and a host of relatives and friends.

Former Chief of Bureau, Deccan Herald and former Consultant, University of Mysore Centenary Celebrations, Nikam had served as a Journalist at other publications also. In his earlier stint, he had worked as a reporter of SOM for several years. Later on, after he retired, he joined SOM for a brief period as Features Editor. 

He had brought out a number of Coffee-Table books, including ‘One Hundred Years: University of Mysore, 1916-2016’ along with his wife Dr. Pamela Sanath. 

Incidentally, Nikam had celebrated his 66th birthday just three days ago (Feb.14). He had special interest in the fields of Cinema, Literature, Theatre and the likes and had interviewed many noted actors, scientists, politicians and other well-known personalities in public life. 

His body was kept for public viewing at his residence till today afternoon. Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

