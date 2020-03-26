Former Somali footballer dies of Coronavirus

March 26, 2020

London: The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Somali Football Federation (SFF) have announced the passing away of Somali legend Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah after suffering from Coronavirus. Farah passed away at a Northwest London Hospital on Tuesday after testing positive to the deadly virus last week. He was 59. Before his death, Farah was acting as an advisor to the Minister of Youth and Sport in Somalia. Farah was born in the city of Beledweyne, about 342 kilometres north of the capital Mogadishu on February 15, 1961. His football career dates back to 1976 when he first appeared in the national school’s football tournament.