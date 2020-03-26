Former Somali footballer dies of Coronavirus
News

Former Somali footballer dies of Coronavirus

March 26, 2020

London: The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Somali Football Federation (SFF) have announced the passing away of Somali legend Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah after suffering from Coronavirus. Farah passed away at a Northwest London Hospital on Tuesday after testing positive to the deadly virus last week. He was 59. Before his death, Farah was acting as an advisor to the Minister of Youth and Sport in Somalia. Farah was born in the city of Beledweyne, about 342 kilometres north of the capital Mogadishu on February 15, 1961. His football career dates back to 1976 when he first appeared in the national school’s football tournament.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching