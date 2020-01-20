Former UoM Kho-Kho team captain Vijaykumar passes away
January 20, 2020

A. Vijaykumar (48), Proprietor of Meghana Screens and Sports and a resident of Sunnadkeri here, passed away following heart attack this morning.

He leaves behind his wife and two children.

Last rites will be performed this evening at the foot of Chamundi Hill here, according to family sources.

A former University of Mysore Kho-Kho men’s team captain, Vijaykumar was also the Treasurer of the University of Mysore Sports Persons Alumni Association and Secretary, Pioneer Sports Club, Mysuru.

