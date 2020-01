KSCA Mysuru Zone U-19 Tournament for Clubs: Big win for Karavali Cricketers

January 20, 2020

Inspiring knocks by G. Dheeresh 102 (8×4,4×6), Ayush (56), C.R. Sujan (40) and M.R.Jayanth (40) helped Karavali Cricketers to register a facile 172-run win over Mysore City Gymkhana in the KSCA Mysuru Zone U-19 Tournament for Clubs played at the Gangothri Grounds here yesterday.

Scores

Karavali Cricketers: 322 in 50 overs (G. Dheeresh 102, Ayush 56, C.R. Sujan 40, M.R. Jayanth 40, Manjunath 3/49, P. Puneeth 2/41) bt Mysore City Gymkhana: 150 in 35 overs (N. Ram 36, Manjunath 25 n.o., Venkatesh 5/27, M.R. Jayaram 2/48).

National CC: 320/8 in 50 overs (Chakshu R. Gowda 83, C. Ritesh 73, Madhava N. Rao 34, M.C. Hemanth 30, R.S. Yogesh 23, Anish Suman 3/39, Akhilesh B. Rao 3/66) bt Navodaya CC: 153 in 37.1 overs (Devrath Kunda 31, Akhilesh B. Rao 24, J. Deepak 21, C. Ritesh 2/16, N. Agni 2/39, Madhava N. Rao 2/31, Anand 2/27).

Mysore CC: 161 in 37.1 overs (S. Suprith 46, Sudesh Jain 24, V. Prajwal 4/28, Siddarth 2/16, G. Rohith 2/67) bt Royals CC: 82 in 26.2 overs (Sandesh Jain 5/17, Krishnamurthy 2/32).

Saraswathipuram SC: 74 in 22 overs (C.R. Sonan 21, L. Rahul 20, M.D. Sujan 3/39, Thushar Singavi 4/16) lost to Garner CC: 77/2 in 13.2 overs (Abid 35 n.o., C.R. Sonan 2/36).

Bellur CC: 112 in 36.2 overs (Manav D. Jain 35, D.K. Harsha 2/22, Rayan 2/14, R. Aditya 2/35) lost to FUCC: 113/0 in 17.2 overs (V. Chethan 71 n.o., Shrikar 24 n.o.).

Royal CC: 140 in 42 overs (Karthik 43, Prajwal 20, C. Harsha 20, Charles 3/42, H. Amogh 3/24, Medansh Urs 2/15) lost to Sunny Side CC: 145/5 in 28 overs (R. Sunil 46, Prajwal 3/32).

Jawahar’s CC: 300/9 in 50 overs (Abdul Quadeer 118, Dolesh 39, Tanishq Gandhi 31, Goutham 36, Phalaksha 27, Sankalp 4/56, Kishan 3/60) bt Bellur CC: 93 in 30.5 overs (Sankalp 30, Preetham 28, J. Mahendrakumar 7/5).