Forum welcomes autonomy to UoM

Mysuru: Vishwamanava Mysore University Employees Forum has welcomed the UGC’s move to accord autonomous status to the century-old University of Mysore (UoM).

In a press release, the Forum said that with the UGC granting autonomy status, the UoM can now take independent decisions while introducing new courses and new syllabi. Pointing out that the University has been accorded five star rating by NAAC, the Forum said that the UoM was the first University in the State to get such a top rating.

The release further said that the University has been declared as an Innovative University in 2009 and efforts were on to get Central University status.