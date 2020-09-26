Four chain-snatchers, two-wheeler lifters nabbed

September 26, 2020

Six gold chains, vehicles worth Rs. 14.10 lakh recovered

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja (KR) Police have arrested four persons involved in chain-snatchings and lifting two-wheelers and have recovered seven two-wheelers and six gold chains from them.

Arrested are 28-year-old Mohammed Faraz, a native of Hunsur and a residing of Mandi Mohalla, Mysuru, 24-year-old Arbaz Khan of K.G. Halli in Bengaluru, 19-year-old Zabreen Khan of Saddam Nagar in Bengaluru and 21-year-old Imran Khan of Shabeer Nagar in Hunsur.

On Sept. 21 at about 2 pm, when KR Police were on their regular beat at Chamundi Hill, saw four youths standing in a suspicious manner along with a Hero Honda Splendor bike and a Honda Dio scooter on Uttanahalli Road at about 3 pm. When the youths saw the Police vehicle approaching them, they tried to escape, but were caught by the Police personnel.

During interrogation, the Police came to know that they were involved in four chain-snatching incidents in KR Police limits and one chain-snatching incident each in Vidyaranyapuram and Kuvempunagar Police limits in city. Also, Police came to know that the youths had lifted four two-wheelers in KR Police limits and one bike each in Upparpet, Peenya and Mahalakshmi Layout Police limits in Bengaluru.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the Police have recovered seven two-wheelers and six gold chains worth Rs. 14.10 lakh from them.

Accused Faraz, who has been named Assused-1 (A1) in the case, has one case each registered at KR Police Station, Ashokapuram, Udayagiri and Lakshmipuram Police Stations, two each in NR, Lashkar, Saraswathipuram, Vidyaranyapuram and Jayalakshmipuram Police Stations, three each in Nazarbad and V.V. Puram, five in Vijayanagar, three in Kumaraswamy Layout Police Station in Bengaluru, two in Subramanyapuram, one in Girinagar, one in Basavanagudi, one in Nanjangud, one in Kollegal, one in K.R. Nagar, one in Srirangapatna and one case in Mandya West Police Stations.

Accused two Arbaz Khan has a case registered against him at Kalasipalya Police Station in Bengaluru and Accused three Zabreen Khan has a case registered against him at Vidhana Soudha Police Station.

DCPs Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and Geetha Prasanna and KR Sub-Division ACP Poornachandra Tejaswi supervised KR Police Inspector L. Srinivas, Sub-Inspector C.N. Sunil, ASI D.B. Suresh, Head Constables Mukhadar Sharif, P. Gangadhar and M. Srinivas Prasad and staff S. Satish Kumar, Abhishek Benjamin, M. Madhu, Sharath Kumar, N. Ragini, Technical Wing Inspector Lolakshi and staff Manjunath, Gurudev Aradhya, Kumar and Shyam took part in the nabbing and recovery operation.