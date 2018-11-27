Four Disneylands in one Region: A crazy idea

Sir,

This is regarding the news item titled ‘Not 1, not 2, not 3… but 4 Disneylands in Mysuru Region !’ (SOM dated Nov.24).

“Two phenomena, in particular, are giving rise to world-wide concern… mass unemployment and mass migration into cities. Successful industrial development in the cities destroys the economic structure of the hinterland, and the hinterland takes its revenge by mass migration into the cities, poisoning them and making them utterly unmanageable… There is no answer to the evils of mass unemployment and mass migration into cities, unless the whole level of rural life can be raised, and this requires the development of an agro-industrial culture, so that each district, each community, can offer a colourful variety of occupations to its members”(Small Is Beautiful by E.F. Schumacher).

Probably to address these twin problems and to help the unemployed and the farming community, our Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy wants to build not one or two but four Disneylands in Mysuru region at a whopping cost of Rs.2,000 crore! Tourists visiting our State should get a taste of our lifestyles, culture and heritage. So, let’s not be copycats.

Lakhs of families in our State do not have a roof over their heads. Instead of building Disneylands and a towering statue, why can’t the CM and his team think of affordable housing for the low and the middle income group on a large scale? Beneficiaries would be ever grateful to the government if they take such a step and in the process, tens and thousands of jobs can be created. Build roads in towns and villages, clean-up dying lakes and revive the dead ones, upgrade Primary Health Centres and hospitals.

The government should improve infrastructure and facilities at the existing tourists spots first and have the priorities right. Create new world class tourist attractions in new destinations and not meddle with the already famous ones. Four Disneylands in one region is just crazy.

Residents should be given preference over the tourists as excess tourism in the region will bring-in any number of problems to the locals. Discuss and debate before taking any decisions, especially when the survival of the coalition government itself keeps both the politicians and the citizens on the tenterhooks.

The government should show urgency in Devaraja Market and Lansdowne building works which have been neglected for years and not rush to acquire fertile lands in a break-neck speed which gives rise to suspicion that there’s something fishy about these Rs.2,000 crore Disneylands!

– Mubasher Mirza, Bannimantap ‘C’ Layout, 25.11.2018

