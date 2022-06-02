Problems faced by citizens of Mysuru

June 2, 2022

Sir,

Most of the roads in the city are full of craters and potholes. This poses a hazard to motorists and pedestrians. Pavement paver blocks too are unevenly laid which is extremely dangerous for pedestrians, especially after dusk.

There is a vegetable market behind Dasara Exhibition Grounds. As vegetables are strewn around by vendors, a lot of cattle roam around the entire area throughout the day and night. They feed on the rotting vegetables, loiter around and create a big nuisance for pedestrians and motorists.

This is also a health hazard as a lot of garbage collects there, which contributes to mosquito breeding and insects. Also, there are a lot of garbage heaps around the entire city.

A lot of accidents occur because of reckless driving by motorists. The cops should be alert and levy heavy fines for reckless driving, speeding, driving on the wrong side and breaking traffic signals. Street-lights should also be installed on all roads and should be working after dusk.

Mysuru is a beautiful city which is neglected. It would be good for the betterment of the city if all the authorities concerned wake up and take prompt action.

– Phiroza Wadia, Mysuru, 30.5.2022

