Four held for illegal transportation of liquor

April 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In separate cases, the Excise Department officials have arrested four persons on charges of illegal transportation of liquor and have seized a car and two-wheelers besides seizing 23 litres liquor from them. The arrested are 30-year-old Subash, 60-year-old Shankaraiah, 38-year-old Anil Kumar and 59-year-old Mahadevu.

In the first case, the Excise Sub-Inspector of Mysuru Sub-Division conducted a checking of a bike (KA-55-W-6070), ridden by one Subash, near the Co-operative Fish Market Centre in Gayathripuram and found four 750 ml bottles of liquor. The Excise staff also found 14 bottles (750 ml each) at the house of one Shankaraiah and seized a total of 13.5 litres liquor besides arresting the two.

In the second case, the Excise Inspector, who was on his regular rounds on Sayyaji Rao Road, intercepted a Hyundai car (KA-55-M-2161), driven by one Anil Kumar and a scooter (KA-55-EA-2010), ridden by one Mahadevu and on inspection, the Inspector found 3 litres liquor and 7 litres beer bottles being transported in the two vehicles and seized the liquor, vehicles besides arresting the two. Excise Dy. Commissioner K.S. Murali and staff took part in the operation.