Four held for illegal transportation of liquor
News

Four held for illegal transportation of liquor

April 12, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In separate cases, the Excise Department officials have arrested four persons on charges of illegal transportation of liquor and have seized a car and two-wheelers besides seizing 23 litres liquor from them. The arrested are 30-year-old Subash, 60-year-old Shankaraiah, 38-year-old Anil Kumar and 59-year-old Mahadevu.

In the first case, the Excise Sub-Inspector of Mysuru Sub-Division conducted a checking of a bike (KA-55-W-6070), ridden by one Subash, near the Co-operative Fish Market Centre in Gayathripuram and found four 750 ml bottles of liquor. The Excise staff also found 14 bottles (750 ml each) at the house of one Shankaraiah and seized a total of 13.5 litres liquor besides arresting the two.

In the second case, the Excise Inspector, who was on his regular rounds on Sayyaji Rao Road, intercepted a Hyundai car (KA-55-M-2161), driven by one Anil Kumar and a scooter (KA-55-EA-2010), ridden by one Mahadevu and on inspection, the Inspector found 3 litres liquor and 7 litres beer bottles being transported in the two vehicles and seized the liquor, vehicles besides arresting the two. Excise Dy. Commissioner K.S. Murali and staff took part in the operation.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Four held for illegal transportation of liquor”

  1. Shankar says:
    April 12, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    Dear Editor,
    The two who are sitting in the above photo, alleged to have carried the liquor, at least know how to wear mask properly. On the contrary, looking at those who are standing, picture tells the story. In this respect, your editorial is highly appropriate.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching