Free coaching for K-SET, UGC-NET

Jnanabuthi, Mysuru, will be conducting free coaching class for State-level K-SET and National level UGC-NET conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for appointment of Assistant Professors in colleges, at its premises in Lakshmipuram Government High School and PU College campus on JLB Road. Interested candidates can register at Jnanabuthi’s office between 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm till Feb. 17, according to a press release. For details, contact Mob: 82967-88251 or 99728-30857 or 94481-17455, according to a press release.
