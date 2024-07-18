Free dialysis service begins at District Hospital

July 18, 2024

APL and BPL card holders can avail of this service

Mysore/Mysuru: The dialysis unit at the District Hospital on KRS Road, equipped with state-of-the-art dialysis equipment, has commenced its operations.

This new unit, established by the Health and Family Welfare Department in association with Nephro Plus, offers free services to APL (Above Poverty Line) and BPL (Below Poverty Line) cardholders.

Expert doctors and skilled technical staff have been deployed at the new dialysis unit, with approximately 20 patients having undergone dialysis in its first month of operation.

Located next to the ICU wing, the unit currently utilises three out of its six dialysis machines, with the remaining machines available for use as patient demand increases. These machines are equipped with modern technology that aids in the speedy removal of waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys cease to function properly.

Single-use dialyser benefits

The single-use dialyser policy benefits patients by reducing cross-infections and contamination, as well as risks associated with exposure to germicides and denatured blood products.

This policy enhances toxin removal, ensuring patient safety. Currently, three of the dialysis machines use single-use dialysers, eliminating the risk of cross infections.

Dialysis Unit Head and Nursing Officer B. Ravi explained to Star of Mysore that the previous use of multi-use dialysers had led to infections among patients. Consequently, the State Government has instructed the use of single-use dialysers instead.

Improvements in patient outcomes have been observed with single-use dialysers, as they efficiently remove impurities from the blood and infuse clean blood back into the patient, resulting in improved vitality and daily functioning.

Quality free service for all

Patients of all economic backgrounds suffering from kidney failure are provided with free dialysis services at the District Hospital. Patients need only to obtain an out-patient slip for Rs. 10 to access these services.

Currently, there are three beds and three new dialysis machines installed, with plans to increase the number of beds to six soon. To boost blood levels in patients, iron and erythropoietin injections are administered free of cost.

Expert doctors and skilled technicians monitor patients to ensure they do not experience any complications.

While private hospitals charge thousands of rupees for dialysis, the District Hospital offers this essential service free of charge using modern equipment, ensuring quality care for all, Ravi noted.

The Dialysis Unit has commenced its service, providing free dialysis to APL and BPL cardholders. Currently, there are three beds available, and an additional three beds are being installed. This service is intended to benefit the poor, and patients from neighbouring taluks are also receiving this free service.” —Dr. J. Hariprasad, Resident Medical Officer, Mysuru District Hospital