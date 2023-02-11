Free health camp

City’s NJS Charitable Trust, in association with Mysuru Veerashaiva Sajjana Sangha, will be conducting a free health check-up camp (Heart, Eye, Dental, Skin, Geriatrics) with co-operation from JSS Multi-Speciality Hospital, JSS Ayurveda Hospital, JSS Dental Hospital, Annapurna Eye Hospital and Yoga Prana Vidya Kendra, at Kanti Mallanna Kalyana Mandira, near Mandi Police Station, Kabir Road, Mandi Mohalla, on Feb. 14 from 9.30 am to 2 pm. For details, contact Mob: 99161-55453 or 94487-38657, according to a press release from the Trust.
