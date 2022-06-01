Free infertility screening camp begins in city
June 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A free infertility screening camp for childless couples where reputed obstetricians and gynaecologists from the city are screening the couples till June 4 was inaugurated at Santasa Fertility Centre in Lakshmipuram this morning.

The camp has been organised by the Mysore Obstetric and Gynaecological Society (MOGS) in association with fertility specialists of Mysuru as part of ‘World Infertility Awareness Month’ that is observed every June.

Inaugurating the camp, Star of Mysore Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy said that fertility clinics have given new hope to childless couples. “Parenthood is a deep desire of everyone and childless couples silently suffer the trauma. The trauma is more for women and it is a painful experience when they face relatives. In this scenario, advanced treatments have given hope and have seen tremendous success,” he said.

Comparing rainfall and parenthood, Ganapathy said that like the technology of cloud-seeding is used to bring in artificial rains, processes like In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) have revolutionised parenthood where couples have experienced a new life, he said and added that though expensive, IVF has provided succour for childless couples.

Star of Mysore Executive Director Ralie Ganapathy asked childless couples to make use of the free screening camp. Though expensive, the treatments will give them hope, she added.

Consultant Urologist of Kamakshi Hospital Dr. Prakash K. Prabhu, who was the hief guest, said that 30 years back, adoption was the only solution for infertility. “Thanks to technology, things have changed and we advise couples to go for IVF now. “If the Government includes IVF in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, it will help a lot of poor and middle-class patients to avail of this treatment,” he said. 

Mysore Obstetric and Gynaecological Society President Dr. Roopa Prakash presided.

Santasa Hospital Managing Director Dr. Sowmya Dinesh also spoke on the occasion.

