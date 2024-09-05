Free skill training at RUDSETI

September 5, 2024

The Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI), Mysuru, will conduct free skill training at RUDSET Institute, Main Road, Hinkal, Mysuru:

Dairy & Vermicompost Making from Sept. 9 – 18 and Two-wheeler Mechanic from Sept. 17 – Oct. 16 (includes boarding and lodging). Candidates aged between 18 and 45 years, who can read and write in Kannada, are eligible to apply. Preference will be given to rural BPL candidates.

Interested candidates must apply with mobile number, photocopies of Aadhaar card and Ration card. Candidates will be selected based on direct interview. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2519663 or Mob: 97404-30061 or 94498-60466.