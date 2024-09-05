Deadline to affix HSRP number plate is Sept. 15

September 5, 2024

Vehicle owners, who have not affixed High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) to their vehicles should hurry up as Sept. 15 is the last date to get HSRP plates fixed.

All vehicles registered in Karnataka before Apr. 1, 2019, have to meet the requirement while vehicles registered after Apr. 1, 2019, get the HSRP at the time of registration itself.

Vehicle owners who do not get the HSRPs may have to pay a fine or face other penal action.

HSRP is aimed at identifying all vehicles plying on roads, reducing vehicle-borne crimes and preventing tampering/counterfeiting of number plates.