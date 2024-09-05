In Briefs

Drawing and painting competition on Sept. 8

September 5, 2024

Sparks Academy and Mysuru Kalavidaru will be jointly organising district- level art competition at Puttaraja Gavai Stadium in J.P. Nagar between 10 am and 11 am on Sunday (Sept. 8).

The competitions will be held in three categories — Std.1 to Std.3; Std.4 to Std.7 and Std.8 to Std. 10. Participants in Std.1 to 3 category will be given the picture of Lord Ganesha for colouring in crayons and students from Std. 4 to 10 should draw and paint the picture of Lord Ganesha using crayons, colour pencils among others. Drawing sheets will be provided by the organisers.

Besides, rangoli competition will be held for parents of the participating children at the same venue. Participating parents must bring rangoli and colours.

 The organisers will also draw a 1,000 ft rangoli image of Lord Ganesha on the occasion.

For more information contact Manjunath on Mob: 91139- 98991 or Monika on Mob: 78290-57161.

