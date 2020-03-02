Free training

State Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department, under Chief Minister’s ‘Kaushalya Karnataka’ scheme, has invited applications from unemployed youth who have passed SSLC, PUC, Diploma and BE (Mechanical Engg.) to provide free short-term training in CNC programming, CATIA designing (Mechanical), Pro-E-Mcam, CAD, Solidworks, Advance Manufacturing, Automation, CNC Controller and Machine, Process Instrumentation, Product Design and Validation, Diploma in Tool Design and Tool room machinists. Interested may register online through http://www.kaushalkar.com before Mar. 6. Students who successfully complete the course will also be provided free counselling. For details, call Ph: 0821-2582750 or Mob: 91416-30315 or 99454-42654.
