March 2, 2020

The University of Mysore (UoM) has awarded Ph.D in Botany to G. Shyamala for her thesis ‘Studies on Fungal and Bacterial Disease of Chrysanthemums and their management in Karnataka’ [Guide: Dr. G.R. Janardhan].

K.P. Manju has been awarded Ph.D in Political Science by the UoM for his thesis ‘Karnatakada Grameena Abhivrudhiyalli Madari Gramagala Prasthutatheyalli Sthaliya Sarkaragala Patra — Mysuru Jille Ondu Adhyana.’ [Guide: Dr. G.H. Nagaraj].