Voice of The Reader

Frequent power cuts in rural areas of Mysuru

March 1, 2024

Sir,

This is to highlight the recurring issue of frequent power cuts in our locality encompassing Devalapura, Chikkegowdana Hundi and surrounding villages. Over the past month and a half, there has been a consistent disruption in power supply. Initially, we presumed these interruptions might be due to maintenance. However, the problem persists.

Notably, these power outages frequently coincide with festive occasions, exacerbating the inconvenience. On contacting the CESC helpdesk, we are informed that power restoration is unlikely until 6 pm.

We urge CESC to take prompt measures to address these recurrent power cuts. Such disruptions inconvenience students and professionals who rely on uninterrupted power, particularly those engaged in remote work.

—A concerned citizen, Chikkegowdana Hundi village, 25.2.2024

