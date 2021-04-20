From May 1, vaccination for all above 18 years
New Delhi: Considered as a far-reaching decision to protect citizens from COVID-19 pandemic, Government of India said citizens above 18 years of age are now eligible to take vaccination from May 1.

With this, the Government has opened the major segment of the population for vaccination as Corona positive cases have crossed 2.5 lakh daily with over 1,000 casualties. 

The medical experts had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open up jab for the young population considering protecting their health from the deadly pandemic. 

Accordingly, Union Government has relaxed rules for taking vaccination to allow the young population to take vaccination. This was decided at a high level meeting chaired by PM Modi here yesterday. 

According to a press release, vaccine manufacturers are empowered to release up to 50 percent of their supply to State Governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price. States are given powers to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18.

However,  Government of India vaccination drive will continue as before, providing free vaccination for essential and priority populations as defined earlier. 

The main elements of the  Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of the National Covid-19 Vaccination programme that would come into effect from May 1, 2021 are as follows:

(i) Vaccine manufacturers would supply 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to Government of India and would be free to supply the remaining 50% doses to State Governments and in the open market.

(ii) Manufacturers would transparently make an advance declaration of price for 50 percent supply that would be available to State Governments and in open market, before May 1. Based on this price, State Governments, private hospitals, industrial establishments etc., would be able to procure vaccine doses from the manufacturers. 

Private Hospitals would have to procure their supplies of Covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50 percent supply earmarked for other than Government of India channel. Private vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price. The eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults,  that is, everyone above the age of 18.

(vi) ​Government of India will allocate vaccines to States/UTs based on the criteria of extent of infection (number of active Covid cases) and performance (speed of administration).

