Property Tax: Extend 5 percent rebate for 3 more months

April 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging the MCC to extend the 5 percent rebate on property tax for three more months in the wake of COVID-19 crisis, former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa said that the MCC should also withdraw the steep hike in property tax.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Bhyrappa said that the MCC should seriously consider extension of the 5 percent rebate allowed in April every year, by three more months this year as people are reeling under the pandemic. Strongly opposing the steep hike in property tax at a time when people are economically hard hit by COVID-19 crisis, Bhyrappa termed the hike as unscientific and grossly improper.

Asking the MCC to immediately withdraw the hike, he urged the civic body to get the property survey conducted in city by renowned companies such as Infosys to ensure there is no scope for tax evasion.

Ridiculing the MCC for taking into account even empty space for computing property tax, he said this was akin to taxing even air and sunlight. He urged the MCC to review the hike in the better interests of honest property tax payers.