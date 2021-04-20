Nobody should engage in damaging the country’s integrity, says HC Judge

April 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that nobody should engage in disturbing the unity and integrity of the country in the name of caste and language, Karnataka High Court Judge Ashok G. Nijagannavar stressed on the need for building a strong India.

He was delivering a talk on the topic’ Judiciary and Democracy’ during the inauguration of Allama Research and Cultural Foundation at a programme organised at Ramagovinda Rangamandira in Nrupatunga Kannada School premises at Ramakrishnanagar in city on Sunday.

Pointing out that though our country is rich in heritage, traditions and resources, he regretted that the country lagged behind on several fronts. Regretting that scores of poor children are deprived of basic right of school education, Justice Ashok Nijagannavar said that the Supreme Court and other Courts have given historical judgements on the welfare of deprived children. The Courts are also doing the job of cautioning the Governments by giving landmark judgements on several issues, he added.

Contending that it is not the job of Courts to oversee the country’s administration, he said that the Courts have the responsibility to ensure whether Governments are functioning as per the Constitution.

Observing that Democracy faces threat even when one of the four pillars of Democracy goes out of the way, Justice Nijagannavar said that the Judiciary will step in restoring the basic rights of citizens, when they are deprived of it. Stressing on the need for creating awareness among citizens on their rights, duties and responsibilities, he called for involving NGOs in the efforts to guide the poor on enriching their lives.

Former JD(S) MLA Y.S.V. Datta who spoke on the topic’ Democracy and the Legislature,’ opined that election of unworthy legislators will lead to bad legislations. Regretting the deteriorating standards in legislature, Datta that the roots of Democracy are getting loosened these days because of religious fanaticism and false nationalism. Maintaining that elected representatives of today are lacking in ideological commitment, he said that this has resulted in the creation of many malaises and maladies that have been haunting the society.

Bemoaning the tendency of flex politics where politicians want to become leaders overnight through such publicity moves, Datta said that in the past, leaders used to come to the limelight only by taking part in pro-people movements and struggles. But now this has completely changed, with local politicians becoming leaders overnight, thanks to flex board culture, which has become predominant at present.

Recalling his experience in the Legislature as an MLC for 6 years and as MLA for 5 years, Datta bemoaned that anti-people and anti-poor legislations are being passed currently without any serious debates or discussions and he feels shameful for passing of bad legislations. He also expressed disappointment over the preference of political parties to give tickets to unscrupulous elements .

Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) Executive Director D.P. Prakash spoke on the topic ‘Democracy and the Executive,’ while senior Journalist Dr. Jagadish Koppa spoke on the topic’ Democracy and Media.’ Allama Research and Cultural Foundation President Chinnaswamy Vaddagere, Convenor S.P. Madhu, Secretary B. Rajesh and others were present.