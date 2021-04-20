KSRTC City Bus service returns to near normal

April 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the indefinite strike launched by the employees of the four State-run Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) – KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC seeking fulfilment of their various demands entered the fourteenth day today, City Bus services returned to near normal this morning, with the operation of over 220 buses in the first shift.

The RTC employees are on a strike since Apr. 7, to press the Government for meeting their nine-point charter of demands, which chiefly included payment of salary as per the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission.

Mysuru also saw a marked improvement in the operation of mofussil buses from the Sub-Urban Bus Stand, with more KSRTC buses plying to different destinations.

KSRTC City Divisional Controller S.P. Nagaraj told Star of Mysore that more than 220 out of the 375 buses operated in the morning today and the services will improve further by afternoon. Stating that a total of 1,422 drivers, conductors and driver-cum-conductors have been attached to Mysuru City Division, he said that except for 200 personnel, all others have reported for duty.

Maintaining that only 30 personnel have been transferred as a disciplinary action, Nagaraj said that the impact of the strike has not been felt much in city as the Department had made alternative transport arrangements by allowing private buses and other public transport vehicles to ply on city routes.

He further said that though there is a big improvement in operation of city buses, other public transport vehicles, which have been given temporary permission, were also operating from the City Bus Stand. However, the operation of private vehicles is more on H.D. Kote route, he added.

KSRTC Mysuru Rural Divisional Controller K.H. Srinivas said that the division operated more than 50 percent of the scheduled trips to different destinations. Pointing out that 56 percent of the staff attached to the division have returned to duty, he said that mofussil services have improved with the operation of more number of buses with each passing day.

Noting that the impact of the transport strike was not felt much in the district, Srinivas said that, however, the number of commuters has dropped due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Maintaining that over 50 percent of the 575 buses of the division were back on roads with improved attendance of staff, he said that the drop in the number of commuters has been a cause of worry as it will have a huge impact on revenue earnings.