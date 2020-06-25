KSRTC rural services yet to start in full as confusion persists over operation of buses

June 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Days after the Government announced significant relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown curbs, allowing Intra-State public transport, the KSRTC Mysuru Division authorities are yet to take a firm decision on the quantum of operations to rural areas.

The KSRTC Mysuru Rural Division, which has classified routes of operation as A, B and C categories, is yet to take a decision on resumption of night halt bus services to rural areas and as well as the frequency of operation of trips during the day. With uncertainty over operation of trips to rural areas still persistent, the drivers and conductors, who have returned to work in full attendance following the resumption of bus services, are forced to wait with their buses for hours by the side of roads around the Sub-Urban Bus Stand for carrying out trips. Although there are many commuters on rural routes and ridership is better, the confusion among the authorities has led to the failure of restoration of bus services to rural areas on a full-scale, it is learnt.

Amidst all this, the drivers and conductors are complaining that they are often asked to be present in full strength on all days, though bus services have not re-started on a full-scale. Alleging that the authorities in Mysuru are not following the KSRTC’s head office directive asking all its divisions to follow rotation policy for drivers and conductors, they claimed that sometimes they are asked to go on leave when they report for duty.

Meanwhile, KSRTC Mysuru Rural Divisional Controller R. Ashok Kumar said that the Division is operating 298 routes in total from all its seven depots in the district at present. Pointing out that 702 buses were in operation from Mysuru on normal days in the pre-lockdown period, he said that there were over 3,500 staff attached to the Division and about Rs. 11 crore was needed for payment of their salaries every month.

Expressing disappointment over loss of revenue due to lockdown and poor ridership following resumption of bus services, he expressed hope that ridership and so also the revenue earnings may substantially increase in the coming days.