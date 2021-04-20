Shree Talkies relegated to the pages of history

April 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Old-timers are fascinated by buildings and the façades of single-screen theatres of Mysuru. But sadly many cinemas have become relics of the past and the ones that exist are struggling to survive in the age of plush multiplexes and overpriced popcorn, snacks and soft-drinks.

Joining the list of theatres that were demolished to make way for swanky commercial complexes is the Shree Talkies at Mandi Mohalla. It has entertained Mysureans since the past 79-odd years and the structure is being demolished. Reason: Lack of patrons, losses, high tax structure and, of course, the all-permeating COVID-19.

Located on Kabir Road in Mandi Mohalla, the Shree Talkies was a beehive of activity for over 75 years with new flicks releasing and people crowding the stands to catch hold of the tickets. The place was a haven for families, low-income groups and also the elite at times who thronged the narrow roads and by-lanes to park their vehicles. They huddled together to see a movie here after evening and also have a grub on Kabir Road and adjoining areas after the night show.

Now the landmark building will be relegated to the pages of history overnight, leaving a void among cine buffs. It joins the list of theatres including Opera Talkies on Sri Harsha Road, Ranjit Theatre on B.N. Road, Ratna, Vidyaranya, Ganesha, Shalimar and Srinivasa theatres.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, proprietor of Shree Talkies said that the theatre was 79-years-old and they purchased it from the original owners 25 years back.

“We have been successfully running the theatre since then. Single screen theatres are not so monetarily rewarding. Also, the differential in tax slabs with the MCC charging exorbitant rates (building tax, trade licence) when compared to metropolitan cities like Bengaluru is also a cause for our losses. We have planned to construct something which is viable,” he said.

No movie screening at theatres from Apr. 23; Multiplexes to remain open

M.R. Rajaram, Vice-President of Karnataka Film Exhibitors Federation, yesterday said that due to prevailing COVID situation, they have decided to suspend screening of movies. In a press release, Rajaram, who also owns Gayatri Talkies in city, said that it has been decided to shut single screen theatres from April 23. As per the move, over 38 cinema theatres in Mysuru city, Nanjangud, K.R. Nagar and other towns will close from Apr. 23.

However, Multiplexes will remain open and continue movie screening. Vaishali Hanumanth of DRC Cinemas said, “We go by whatever the Government asks us to do since we believe that they are in the best position to decide whatever is good for us.”