Funds released for Peripheral Cancer Centre in Mysuru

February 5, 2022

10-acre land on KRS Road sought; MMC&RI Governing Council will have to approve

Bengaluru/Mysuru: State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology Cancer Research and Training Centre (KIMO), Bengaluru, has announced that the State Government has sanctioned three cancer detection buses with mammography, digital X-Ray, CT scan and auto analyser with gynaecology examination table for early detection of cancer.

“Ten mammography machines for 10 medical colleges for early detection of breast cancer have been sanctioned. Budget for Peripheral Cancer Centres (PCC) in Mysuru and Shivamogga has also been sanctioned. One more proposal to start a PCC in Hubballi has been submitted to the Government,” said a press release from Kidwai.

It may be recalled here that in his 2021-22 Budget speech, the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, while announcing the commencement of emergency treatment units in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari and Hubballi Institutes of Medical Science at a total expenditure of Rs. 5 crore, had also announced the setting up of Regional Cancer Treatment Centres in Mysuru and Shivamogga at a cost of Rs. 100 crore.

Yediyurappa had said that the centres would be set up on the lines of KIMO. Soon after the announcement, Kidwai Institute took up the works for the Mysuru Centre and the facility was proposed on the premises of the Super Speciality Hospital on KRS Road. The Institute has sought 10 acres on the premises of the hospital for this purpose and another 50 acres for the proposed Cancer Research Centre.

The Regional Cancer Centre was proposed to be a 350-bed hospital and all the facilities that are available at Kidwai Bengaluru were to be made available in Mysuru. The Mysuru Centre would cater to the needs of patients from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu.

In October last, Dr. C. Ramachandra, Director of KMIO, visited Mysuru and inspected the proposed site of Regional Centre.

MMC&RI Dean clarifies

Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Dean and Director Dr. H.N. Dinesh told Star of Mysore this morning that the Governing Council of MMC&RI, of which the Medical Education Minister is the Chairman, will have to clear the allocation of 10-acre land on KRS Road. “The Governing Council is expected to meet in Bengaluru this month end and the issue will be discussed and approved there,” he added.